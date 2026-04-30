Rajnath Singh explains voluntary suspension of Operation Sindoor after ceasefire
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shared why Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025 after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, was put on hold.
The operation targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, but was "voluntarily" suspended following a ceasefire agreement reached through direct military talks.
Rajnath Singh calls Pakistan terrorism epicenter
Singh didn't mince words, calling Pakistan the "epicenter of International Terrorism," and made it clear that India stands by its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.
He also pointed out that India wasn't fazed by nuclear threats and is ready for long-term challenges if needed.
The decision to pause the operation, he emphasized, was strategic and entirely on India's own terms.