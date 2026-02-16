Rajnath Singh gives DRDO 5 years to develop fighter jet engines India Feb 16, 2026

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has challenged Indian scientists to build advanced sixth-generation aero-engines in just five years—a job that usually takes countries two decades or more.

"If it takes 25 years to develop an engine, then, given India's current situation, our strategic needs, and our ambitions, you should assume that your 20 years are already over and now you only have 5 years left," he told the team at Bengaluru's GTRE, part of DRDO.