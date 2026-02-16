Rajnath Singh gives DRDO 5 years to develop fighter jet engines
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has challenged Indian scientists to build advanced sixth-generation aero-engines in just five years—a job that usually takes countries two decades or more.
"If it takes 25 years to develop an engine, then, given India's current situation, our strategic needs, and our ambitions, you should assume that your 20 years are already over and now you only have 5 years left," he told the team at Bengaluru's GTRE, part of DRDO.
Engines typically take about 20-25 years to develop
Singh called DRDO the "foundation of India's strategic capability" and praised GTRE as a world-class institution.
Building these engines isn't easy—it involves some serious science and engineering, from thermodynamics to advanced materials, and typically takes about 20-25 years worldwide.
AI, smart materials, and other tech in focus
Singh pointed out that new tech for fighter jets can help way beyond defense—think civil aviation, power plants, even space exploration.
He also highlighted how AI and smart materials are becoming essential in modern defense systems.