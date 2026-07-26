Rajnath Singh in Dras says infiltration threats persist, highlights modernization
India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking to Army troops in Dras for Kargil Vijay Diwas, said that infiltration threats along the border are still very real, just like in 1999.
He assured everyone that the Indian Army is "fully prepared" to handle these challenges and highlighted new efforts to modernize with better tech and training.
Rajnath Singh honors soldiers, backs self-reliance
Singh paid heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who fought in Operation Vijay, calling their spirit and sacrifice an inspiration.
He also celebrated traditions like Bada Khana for bringing the Army together, and expressed confidence that India's push for self-reliance will keep our armed forces ready for whatever comes next.