Rajnath Singh in Philippines meets US and Japanese defense counterparts
India
India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, just caught up with his US and Japanese counterparts in the Philippines, focusing on making defense partnerships stronger.
The big themes? Sharing tech, improving operational teamwork, and finding ways for India, the US and Japan to work more closely together on security.
F414-INS6 co-production and Japan military testing
Singh's chat with the US centered on co-producing F414-INS6 jet engines, a move set to deepen defense industry ties.
Meanwhile, talks with Japan highlighted joint efforts on maritime security and stealth upgrades for Indian ships.
Japan is also looking to test its military tech in India, showing both countries are keen to take their partnership up a notch.