Rajnath Singh lands in Japan to boost defense cooperation
India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, just landed in Japan and received an honor guard.
He's there for the big India-Japan Foreign and Defense Ministers's Dialogue on November 19, teaming up with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The main goal? To boost defense cooperation between the two countries.
Tours Yokosuka base with Shinjiro Koizumi
Singh toured Japan's naval base in Yokosuka alongside Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, touring the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori, showing both countries are serious about keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.
He also met with Indians living in Tokyo, highlighting India's growing economy, rising defense exports, and the government's push against corruption and for social welfare.