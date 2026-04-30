Rajnath Singh likens AI risks to Bhasmasur at ANI Summit

Rajnath Singh cites military AI, pensions

Singh emphasized that AI is a double-edged sword: it can help or harm, depending on how it's used.

He highlighted India's smart use of AI in military operations like Operation Sindoor and enhancing the precision of BrahMos and citing Sudarshan Air Defence as an example of AI use in defense.

The Centre has developed an AI-enabled check board and a portal to make pension processes easier for retired officers, pensioners, and veterans.

As Singh put it, understanding both sides of AI is crucial as its impact keeps growing.