Rajnath Singh likens AI risks to Bhasmasur at ANI Summit
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just compared the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defense to the mythological demon Bhasmasur, meaning these threats could quickly get out of hand if not managed well.
Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, he pointed out how things like deepfakes, cyberattacks, and autonomous weapons are becoming bigger concerns.
Rajnath Singh cites military AI, pensions
Singh emphasized that AI is a double-edged sword: it can help or harm, depending on how it's used.
He highlighted India's smart use of AI in military operations like Operation Sindoor and enhancing the precision of BrahMos and citing Sudarshan Air Defence as an example of AI use in defense.
The Centre has developed an AI-enabled check board and a portal to make pension processes easier for retired officers, pensioners, and veterans.
As Singh put it, understanding both sides of AI is crucial as its impact keeps growing.