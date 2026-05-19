Rajnath Singh meets To Lam in Hanoi, stresses Indo-Pacific security
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during a two-day visit to Hanoi, meeting Vietnam's President To Lam to strengthen defense ties and keep the Indo-Pacific secure.
He passed along Prime Minister Modi's greetings, highlighting that working together on defense is a big deal for both countries.
Rajnath Singh exchanges AI quantum MoU
Singh also sat down with Vietnam's Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang. They talked about boosting maritime security, making defense gear, and training programs.
Together, they opened a new language lab at Vietnam's Air Force Officers College and exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on AI and quantum technology: pretty cool steps for future collaboration.
Rajnath Singh honors Ho Chi Minh
Singh paid tribute to Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary at the mausoleum, showing respect for Vietnam's roots and adding some heart to the growing partnership between India and Vietnam.