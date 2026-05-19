Rajnath Singh meets top Vietnamese leaders to strengthen defense cooperation

India Vietnam exchange AI quantum MoU

The visit also brought some technology collaborations: India and Vietnam exchanged an MoU on artificial intelligence and quantum tech between India's Military College of Telecommunications Engineering and Tele Communications University, Vietnam.

Singh and Vietnam's defense minister virtually inaugurated a new Language Lab at Vietnam's Air Force Officers's College and announced an upcoming AI Lab at Tele Communications University at Nha Trang, both supported by India.

He reaffirmed that India is committed to helping modernize Vietnam's defense forces through these new projects.