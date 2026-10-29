Rajnath Singh offers battle-tested counterterrorism skills to ASEAN partners
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just told ASEAN nations that India is ready to share its "battle-tested" counterterrorism skills.
Speaking at a big security meeting in the Philippines, Singh pointed to Operation Sindoor, an antiterrorism mission, as proof of what India can bring to the table.
He encouraged more joint military drills, capacity-building, and sharing of intelligence with ASEAN partners.
India seeks trusted net security role
Singh also talked about keeping the Indo-Pacific safe and stable, especially as tensions rise in places like the South China Sea.
He reassured everyone that India wants to be a "trusted net security provider," working together for peace and open seas while sticking to international law.