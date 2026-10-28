Rajnath Singh, Pete Hegseth review 10-year defense pact in Cebu
India
India's defense minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth just met in Cebu, Philippines, to see how their big 10-year defense agreement is going.
Their chat focused on teaming up for military tech, sharing intel, and building hardware together.
Singh called the partnership "excellent" for keeping the Indo-Pacific region secure, while Hegseth marked the pact's first anniversary by doubling down on future cooperation.
Builds on prior India US agreements
This defense framework builds on years of growing ties, like agreements from 2016 (Logistics Exchange), 2018 (COMCASA), and 2020 (BECA), all aimed at making Indian and US forces work better together.