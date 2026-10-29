Rajnath Singh posts 'JAI' as ministers discuss Indo-Pacific defense cooperation
India
At a big defense meet in the Philippines, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Japanese and Australian counterparts, sharing a post on X calling it "JAI: Japan, Australia, India."
The main goal? To step up defense teamwork and keep the Indo-Pacific region stable and peaceful.
Singh, Marles review bilateral defense cooperation
Singh and Japan's Shinjiro Koizumi talked about working closer for a safer Indo-Pacific, with Koizumi thanking Singh for the warm welcome and the meeting.
With Australia's Richard Marles, they reviewed bilateral defense cooperation and discussed ways to strengthen coordination between the two countries.
Singh also invited Marles to Aero India 2027 in Bengaluru, another sign that these countries are serious about sticking together for regional security.