Rajnath Singh raises concern over $686 million F-16 upgrade aid
At the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers's Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth he's worried about America's $686 million aid to upgrade Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets.
Singh pointed out that this move could shake up regional security and isn't great news for India.
India and US boost defense cooperation
Singh and Hegseth also talked about boosting India-US defense ties: think more joint military drills, better maritime security, and working together on new tech.
Both agreed on stepping up efforts against cross-border terrorism, with Singh pushing for a strict zero-tolerance stance.
Hegseth reassured that the US will keep supporting India in fighting terrorism as both countries look to strengthen their partnership.