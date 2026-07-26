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Home / News / India News / Response 'beyond their imagination': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against misadventure
Response 'beyond their imagination': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against misadventure
Singh was speaking at an event in Dras

Response 'beyond their imagination': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against misadventure

By Snehil Singh
Jul 26, 2026
12:04 pm
What's the story

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying that any future provocations will be met with a response "beyond their imagination." Speaking at the event in Dras, Singh reiterated India's position that dialogue with Pakistan will only be held over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said, "There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on PoK, a part of India that was illegally occupied."

National development

India busy building data centers, Pakistan setting up radical centers

India's Defence Minister also contrasted the two countries' trajectories, saying that while India is busy building data centers, Pakistan is continuing to set up "radical centers."

He brought up "Operation Sindoor" to underline India's resolve against terrorism, saying it showed what happens to those who support or indulge in terrorism.

Defense commitment

Political will to defend India now

Singh also stressed that India's armed forces have always been capable of defending the nation, but earlier governments lacked the political will.

He assured there is no shortage of political will now or in the future.

"We know that as long as you are guarding our borders and protecting the nation, no one will have the courage to cast an evil eye on India," Singh said.

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Military focus

Singh invokes Captain Vikram Batra's 'Yeh Dil Maange More' slogan

He also said that the current government gives the armed forces freedom to take decisive action for India's security.

Invoking Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra's slogan "Yeh Dil Maange More," Singh highlighted the courage and determination of Indian soldiers.

He said this spirit should be understood by the world and especially by India's neighbor, Pakistan.

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