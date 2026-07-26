Response 'beyond their imagination': Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan against misadventure
What's the story
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying that any future provocations will be met with a response "beyond their imagination." Speaking at the event in Dras, Singh reiterated India's position that dialogue with Pakistan will only be held over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said, "There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on PoK, a part of India that was illegally occupied."
National development
India busy building data centers, Pakistan setting up radical centers
India's Defence Minister also contrasted the two countries' trajectories, saying that while India is busy building data centers, Pakistan is continuing to set up "radical centers."
He brought up "Operation Sindoor" to underline India's resolve against terrorism, saying it showed what happens to those who support or indulge in terrorism.
Defense commitment
Political will to defend India now
Singh also stressed that India's armed forces have always been capable of defending the nation, but earlier governments lacked the political will.
He assured there is no shortage of political will now or in the future.
"We know that as long as you are guarding our borders and protecting the nation, no one will have the courage to cast an evil eye on India," Singh said.
Military focus
Singh invokes Captain Vikram Batra's 'Yeh Dil Maange More' slogan
He also said that the current government gives the armed forces freedom to take decisive action for India's security.
Invoking Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra's slogan "Yeh Dil Maange More," Singh highlighted the courage and determination of Indian soldiers.
He said this spirit should be understood by the world and especially by India's neighbor, Pakistan.