Rajnath Singh starts motorcycle 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' honoring Kargil heroes

The journey wraps up at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26, which is the anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

Singh called it a powerful way to unite people and keep the stories of fallen soldiers alive.

He also highlighted how those soldiers braved freezing temperatures and extreme altitudes. Some even gave their lives, like Capt. Vikram Batra and Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey.

The riders are carrying soil from Delhi for a special tribute in Drass.