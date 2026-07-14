Rajnath Singh starts motorcycle 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' honoring Kargil heroes
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just kicked off the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, a 13-day motorcycle rally honoring the heroes of the 1999 Kargil War.
Starting from Delhi's National War Memorial, 28 riders, including armed forces members and their families, will cover nearly 1,900km across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026.
Yatra ends at Kargil War Memorial
The journey wraps up at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26, which is the anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.
Singh called it a powerful way to unite people and keep the stories of fallen soldiers alive.
He also highlighted how those soldiers braved freezing temperatures and extreme altitudes. Some even gave their lives, like Capt. Vikram Batra and Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey.
The riders are carrying soil from Delhi for a special tribute in Drass.