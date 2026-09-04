Rajnath Singh thanks Shinji Rokoiz on X, cites stronger ties
India
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to thank Japan's Defense Minister Shinji Rokoiz after receiving a goodwill message through Belgian Defense Minister Francken Theo during his visit to India.
Singh's post highlighted his focus on building stronger connections with both countries.
Rajnath Singh's Japanese greeting praised online
Singh kicked off the exchange by greeting Rokoiz in Japanese, a move that got a lot of love online for its cultural warmth.
Rokoiz later asked Theo to pass along his regards to Singh, which was warmly acknowledged on X.
This friendly back-and-forth fits right in with Prime Minister Modi's push for digital diplomacy, showing how social media can help foster international friendships.