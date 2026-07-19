Rajnath Singh to attend 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is heading to Dras, Ladakh, on July 26 for the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This annual event honors India's win in the 1999 Kargil War, when Indian soldiers bravely reclaimed key mountain posts from intruders along the Line of Control.

Army chief, Gen. Dhiraj Seth, and several war veterans will also be there to pay their respects.