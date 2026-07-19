Rajnath Singh to attend 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is heading to Dras, Ladakh, on July 26 for the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas.
This annual event honors India's win in the 1999 Kargil War, when Indian soldiers bravely reclaimed key mountain posts from intruders along the Line of Control.
Army chief, Gen. Dhiraj Seth, and several war veterans will also be there to pay their respects.
Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates 527 soldiers
Kargil Vijay Diwas is all about remembering the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers: 527 lost their lives during that tough conflict.
The war pushed India to rethink its military strategies and intelligence systems.
Every year, ceremonies across the country bring people together to honor those who served, with leaders like Prime Minister Modi using past anniversaries to call for unity against terrorism and remind everyone of what's at stake.