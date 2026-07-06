Rajnath Singh to commission INS Mahendragiri July 11 in Visakhapatnam
India
INS Mahendragiri, the Navy's newest stealth frigate, will be officially commissioned on July 11 in Visakhapatnam with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh leading the ceremony.
This marks another big step in India's push for homegrown defense tech under Project 17A and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Mahendragiri armed with BrahMos and Barak-8
Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mahendragiri packs BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 air defense systems, making it ready for action in the air, on water, and underwater.
It's also over 75% made-in-India, with more than 200 local MSMEs pitching in, showing off how much Indian industry can do for national security.