Rajnath Singh to commission INS Mahendragiri July 11 in Visakhapatnam

Mahendragiri armed with BrahMos and Barak-8

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mahendragiri packs BrahMos cruise missiles and Barak-8 air defense systems, making it ready for action in the air, on water, and underwater.

It's also over 75% made-in-India, with more than 200 local MSMEs pitching in, showing off how much Indian industry can do for national security.