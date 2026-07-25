Rajnath Singh to lead 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras this weekend, leading a two-day event to mark 27 years since the Kargil War.
The anniversary, known as Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembers the soldiers who fought during Operation Vijay in 1999, when Indian troops reclaimed territory from Pakistani intruders.
Shaurya Sandhya, wreath laying, portal launch
The event will begin with Shaurya Sandhya, an evening dedicated to honoring the courage of Kargil heroes.
Singh, along with top Army officials will lead tributes.
On July 26, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a special storytelling session about the war.
To wrap up, Singh will launch a Virtual Walkthrough Portal and welcome back the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, bringing together veterans, war widows (Veer Naris), and senior leaders to remember those who served.