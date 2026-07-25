Rajnath Singh to lead 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

The event will begin with Shaurya Sandhya, an evening dedicated to honoring the courage of Kargil heroes.

Singh, along with top Army officials will lead tributes.

On July 26, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and a special storytelling session about the war.

To wrap up, Singh will launch a Virtual Walkthrough Portal and welcome back the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, bringing together veterans, war widows (Veer Naris), and senior leaders to remember those who served.