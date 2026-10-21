Rajnath Singh to unveil Indian Army's modernized land warfare doctrine
The Indian Army is about to roll out its updated Land Warfare Doctrine, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh set to unveil it during the three-day Army Commanders's Conference, which began on Wednesday.
This new blueprint is all about making the army more modern and tech-savvy, focusing on smarter use of resources and preparing for future conflicts: think drones, digital tools, and better teamwork.
India brings in drones and countermeasures
India isn't alone in this shift: armies worldwide are updating their strategies too.
The US Army and the British Army have recently put a spotlight on autonomous systems and unmanned tech.
Following suit, the Indian Army is bringing in drone units, counter-drone tech, and plans to work even closer with the Navy and Air Force for a stronger defense game overall.