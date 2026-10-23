Rajnath Singh unveils land warfare doctrine to ready Indian Army
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just rolled out the Land Warfare Doctrine at the Army Commanders's Conference in New Delhi.
The big idea? Get the Indian Army ready for future conflicts by staying flexible and ahead of changing threats, with a focus on long-term planning and quick responses to global shifts.
Doctrine pushes jointness and advanced technology
Singh highlighted how recent missions like Operation Sindoor show the Army's ability to adapt, especially with new technology like AI, drones, and better cybersecurity.
The doctrine pushes for teamwork across land, air, sea, space, and cyber operations, and smarter use of advanced technology.