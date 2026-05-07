Rajnath Singh unveils Operation Sindoor documentary at Jaipur commanders conference
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh just unveiled a documentary on Operation Sindoor during the joint commanders' conference in Jaipur.
The operation was India's answer to the Pahalgam terror attack, featuring coordinated airstrikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which eliminated at least 100 terrorists.
Singh calls 'Operation Sindoor' national symbol
Singh called Operation Sindoor a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness," highlighting how well the different branches of the armed forces worked together.
He also pointed out that building a self-reliant defense is still a top priority.
The conference didn't just look back: it also tackled new challenges like cyber and space warfare to keep India's military ready for whatever comes next.