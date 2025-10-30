Next Article
Rajnath Singh, US defense chief to meet in Malaysia
India
India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are meeting up in Kuala Lumpur during a big ASEAN defense event.
They'll be talking about India possibly buying six Boeing P8I patrol planes for the Navy and working out a new defense partnership.
This chat comes after their last planned meeting got scrapped because of trade tensions between the two countries.
India and US might strengthen military ties
This meeting is a chance for India and the US to smooth things over after recent disagreements—like new US tariffs on Indian goods and India cutting back on Russian oil under pressure from US sanctions.
If all goes well, we could see stronger military teamwork between the two countries.