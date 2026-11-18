Rajnath Singh visits Yokosuka, Japan offers Mogami-class design production rights
India and Japan are stepping up their partnership at sea.
On Wednesday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Japan's Yokosuka naval base, where he highlighted both countries' shared goal of keeping the Indo-Pacific region open and secure.
Japan has offered India design and production rights for Mogami-class stealth frigates, and the two sides are exploring joint naval shipbuilding and co-production, a move that signals deeper cooperation for regional stability.
India Japan 2+2 to discuss unicorn
Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will sit down with their Japanese counterparts for the fourth India-Japan 2+2 dialogue.
They'll review defense ties, discuss a cool tech project called UNICORN (a joint effort between NEC Corporation and Bharat Electronics), and look for new ways to boost maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
The goal? To tackle regional challenges together and make their strategic partnership even stronger.