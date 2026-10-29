Rajnath Singh vows to protect commercial ships, fight cross-border terrorism
At a big defense meet in the Philippines, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh promised that India will keep protecting commercial ships and fighting cross-border terrorism.
He pointed out how India has been actively escorting merchant vessels through risky waters like the Gulf of Aden since 2008, making sure trade routes stay safe.
India co-chairs ADMM-Plus counterterrorism group
Singh called for more teamwork among countries to keep international trade routes secure, saying the safety of commercial shipping is a national responsibility.
He also offered to share India's tried-and-tested security strategies to help tackle terrorism together.
With India and Malaysia co-chairing the Experts's Working Group on Counter-Terrorism under the ADMM-Plus framework for the 2024 to 2027 cycle, Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with its neighbors and sticking to global maritime laws.