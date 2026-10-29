Rajnath Singh vows to protect commercial ships, fight cross-border terrorism

Singh called for more teamwork among countries to keep international trade routes secure, saying the safety of commercial shipping is a national responsibility.

He also offered to share India's tried-and-tested security strategies to help tackle terrorism together.

With India and Malaysia co-chairing the Experts's Working Group on Counter-Terrorism under the ADMM-Plus framework for the 2024 to 2027 cycle, Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with its neighbors and sticking to global maritime laws.