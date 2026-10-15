Rajnath Singh vows tougher response to Pakistan-originating terror attacks
India's defense minister, Rajnath Singh, made it clear Thursday that any new Pakistan-originating terror attacks will get a much tougher response.
Pointing to past actions like the Balakot airstrikes, he said since 2014 the "shelf life" of most terrorists has fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralizing them within a year of their taking up arms against India.
Rajnath Singh urges technology use, vigilance
Singh also talked about the need to stay alert against modern threats like lone wolf attacks and online misinformation.
He called for using technology alongside traditional defense tactics to handle challenges like disinformation and cyber risks.
Highlighting a recent plane crash averted by Captain Smit Machchhar, Singh reminded everyone that every citizen plays a part in keeping the country safe: It is imperative that we remain vigilant and prepared at all times.