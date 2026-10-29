Rajnath Singh warns US over F-16 support to Pakistan
India
India's defense minister Rajnath Singh called out the US for sending advanced military tech, especially F-16 support, to Pakistan.
Meeting with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at a big defense summit in the Philippines, Singh warned these upgrades could end up in the hands of other countries like China or Iran.
India objects yet pledges Indo-Pacific cooperation
Singh made it clear that India isn't on board with the US decision, pointing to Pakistan's track record with terrorism.
He emphasized that fighting terror should have "double standards on terrorism."
Despite disagreements, both sides agreed to keep working together on defense and security in the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on military exchanges and keeping supply chains strong.