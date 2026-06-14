Rajouri district faces over 100 forest fires across 850 hectares
Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir has been hit by over 100 forest fires this season, affecting about 850 hectares of forest land.
Heat waves, dry weather, and the easily flammable chir pine forests have made things worse.
The hilly terrain is making it tough for teams to contain the flames.
Conservator Sat Pal urges community action
The forest department gets real-time alerts to spot fires early, but poor road connectivity slows its response.
Sat Pal, IFS, conservator of forests, says local support is crucial: he urges everyone to avoid tossing cigarettes and report fires right away.
"The initial few minutes are the most critical."
Forest department seeks public cooperation
Despite ongoing efforts, wildlife habitats and bird nests have suffered damage in some areas.
The department remains committed to protecting forests, but stresses that tackling these fires really needs everyone's cooperation.