Raju Kumar Singh seeks probation after stray bullet killing conviction

Judge to announce sentence July 4

Singh was found guilty on June 6 and could face up to 10 years behind bars.

At his July three hearing, his lawyer pushed for a lighter sentence, pointing to Singh's remorse, a mostly clean record, and a positive probation report.

Singh also highlighted his public service and friendship with Gupta's family.

However, prosecutors argued for the toughest punishment, stressing the pain caused to Gupta's family and that Singh tried to evade justice.

The judge will announce the sentence on July four.