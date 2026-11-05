Raju Shetti-led Maharashtra farmers block Pune-Bengaluru highway over ₹4,500/tonne sugarcane
Farmers in Maharashtra, led by former MP and organization founder Raju Shetti, have blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway since November 3, demanding an upfront payment of ₹4,500 per ton for their sugarcane.
Their protest at Kini toll plaza is all about getting fair pay from sugar mills, especially as mills make big profits from both sugar and by-products like bagasse.
Maharashtra traffic snarls, police intervene
The highway blockade has caused major traffic jams, leaving truck drivers frustrated with no easy detours or basic facilities.
Things got tense enough that police had to step in on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is urging calm and says talks between farmers and mill owners are ongoing.
The state has also directed Minister Hasan Mushrif to hold discussions with stakeholders to find a resolution as farmers push for better prices on both sugar and ethanol.