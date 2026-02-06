Rajya Sabha bill makes national census mandatory every decade
India
Kerala's Haris Beeran (IUML) just introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to make a nationwide census mandatory every decade.
Right now, there's no actual law requiring it—even though India has done one pretty much every 10 years since 1951.
Why fresh census data matters
A lot rides on fresh census data: government schemes, fair reservations in education and jobs, and making sure representation is accurate.
The last full census was in 2011; the next one—delayed by COVID—won't finish until early 2027.
Caste-wise data is especially important for tackling inequality and making sure resources aren't hoarded by a few powerful groups.
This new bill could help ensure everyone counts, literally and figuratively.