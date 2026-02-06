Rajya Sabha bill makes national census mandatory every decade

Why fresh census data matters

A lot rides on fresh census data: government schemes, fair reservations in education and jobs, and making sure representation is accurate.

The last full census was in 2011; the next one—delayed by COVID—won't finish until early 2027.

Caste-wise data is especially important for tackling inequality and making sure resources aren't hoarded by a few powerful groups.

This new bill could help ensure everyone counts, literally and figuratively.