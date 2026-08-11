Rajya Sabha clears Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 after Lok Sabha
The Rajya Sabha just cleared the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, after the Lok Sabha gave its nod too.
The bill is all about making tribunal appointments and service rules more consistent and transparent.
There was some drama in the Lok Sabha when opposition members protested, though their concerns were mostly about police action during a recent NEET protest, not the bill itself.
India to get National Tribunals Commission
The big update: India will get a National Tribunals Commission based in New Delhi to handle tribunal appointments and keep things running smoothly.
The commission will include a chairperson (who could be a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court) plus two judicial and two technical members.
The bill also sets clear standards for qualifications, pay, and service terms.
It replaces the old 2021 law to meet Supreme Court calls for more independent oversight and greater transparency in how tribunals work.