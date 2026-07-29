Rajya Sabha passes bill criminalizing obstructing and insulting Vande Mataram
India's Rajya Sabha just passed a bill that makes it a crime to intentionally prevent or obstruct the singing of Vande Mataram, as well as to insult it.
This update comes as the country marks 150 years of the iconic song, aiming to boost its standing as a national symbol alongside the flag and anthem.
New bill adds Vande Mataram protections
The new bill expands an old act that already protects things like the national flag and anthem, now adding Vande Mataram to that list.
Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, this song was huge during India's freedom movement and is officially recognized as the national song.
Some people are asking how "insult" or "obstruction" will be defined, especially when it comes to personal choice about singing along.
The big idea: giving Vande Mataram more official respect in modern India.