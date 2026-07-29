Rajya Sabha passes bill criminalizing obstructing and insulting Vande Mataram

The new bill expands an old act that already protects things like the national flag and anthem, now adding Vande Mataram to that list.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, this song was huge during India's freedom movement and is officially recognized as the national song.

Some people are asking how "insult" or "obstruction" will be defined, especially when it comes to personal choice about singing along.

The big idea: giving Vande Mataram more official respect in modern India.