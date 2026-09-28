Rakesh Kumar Singh petitions Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Another petition has landed in the Supreme Court, this time challenging Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
Filed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, it claims Kumar took decisions in the name of the Election Commission of India without the approval of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.
The petition also points to changes in voter registration rules and says power is getting too centralized.
Form 6 changes draw political reaction
The main issue? The petition says changes to Form 6, used for signing up new voters, were made without involving Sandhu or Joshi.
This move has sparked political reactions too, with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das questioning how the courts have handled election disputes before.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission insists differing views and observations are normal, but all its orders are an outcome of the unanimous decisions of the full Commission in the past one year.