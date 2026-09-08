Rakesh Mehta who helped shape modern Delhi dies aged 74
India
Rakesh Mehta, who helped shape modern Delhi through major civic reforms, has died at 74.
Over his more than three decades career as an IAS officer, he held top roles in the Delhi government and MCD.
His cremation was held Monday at Lodhi Crematorium.
Pushed reforms remembered for 2010 Games
Mehta pushed for big changes: he introduced a fairer property tax system that curbed corruption, was Power Secretary in the Delhi government when power privatization took place, and helped prepare a plan for phasing out Blueline busses and introducing low-floor busses.
Colleagues remember him as efficient and open to new ideas, especially during his important role in helping ensure the smooth conduct of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.