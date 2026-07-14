Rakhi Agarwal asks Narendra Modi for justice after alleged murder
Rakhi Agarwal, grieving mother of Ketan Agarwal, 26, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for justice after her son was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.
Police say the pair pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, reportedly to avoid their marriage.
Both suspects are in custody until July 16.
Accused charged with murder and conspiracy
In her letter, Rakhi shared the deep pain of losing her son, saying, "My son was brutally murdered, and with him, my entire world is gone."
The tragedy also led to the passing of Ketan's grandfather, who couldn't cope with the grief.
Rakhi isn't seeking sympathy: she wants strict punishment for those responsible and has urged Modi to make sure the case is handled seriously.
The accused were arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.