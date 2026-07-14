Rakhi Agarwal asks Narendra Modi for justice after alleged murder

Rakhi Agarwal, grieving mother of Ketan Agarwal, 26, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for justice after her son was allegedly murdered by his fiancee Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22.

Police say the pair pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, reportedly to avoid their marriage.

Both suspects are in custody until July 16.