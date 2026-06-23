Rakshitha and parents found dead after consuming poison in Mysuru

Note names Ullas Gowda, police investigating

According to police, the family faced severe emotional distress after alleged harassment from a local resident named Ullas Gowda.

Gowda reportedly wanted to marry Rakshitha and sent negative messages and photos to her fiance when he learned about her upcoming wedding.

A note left behind names him as responsible for their deaths.

Police have registered a case and are now reviewing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.