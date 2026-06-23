Rakshitha and parents found dead after consuming poison in Mysuru
India
A 21-year-old bride-to-be, Rakshitha, and her parents were found dead in their home in Mysuru district, Karnataka, just one day before her wedding.
Police say the family consumed poison at their house in Halekempayyanahundi village.
It's a deeply sad moment for the community.
Note names Ullas Gowda, police investigating
According to police, the family faced severe emotional distress after alleged harassment from a local resident named Ullas Gowda.
Gowda reportedly wanted to marry Rakshitha and sent negative messages and photos to her fiance when he learned about her upcoming wedding.
A note left behind names him as responsible for their deaths.
Police have registered a case and are now reviewing evidence as part of an ongoing investigation.