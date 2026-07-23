Ram Janmabhoomi Trust adds CCTV, bank representatives amid donation probe
Facing questions about how donations are counted, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has rolled out live CCTV monitoring and brought in outside bank representatives to keep things clear.
An investigation is underway, and the Trust says it is fully committed to following legal steps and making sure everything stays transparent.
Trust receives about 5,200 CEO applications
The Trust is also tightening its banking rules after some concerns involving State Bank of India employees.
To keep temple traditions strong, they have reshuffled their Religious Committee under Swami Govind Dev Giri.
They are almost done picking a new CEO (around 5,200 applications have been received) and will decide on a permanent general secretary at their next meeting in September.
For now, Krishna Mohan is handling things as acting general secretary.