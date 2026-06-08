Ram Janmabhoomi Trust denies missing Ayodhya funds after SBI audits

Akhilesh Yadav seeks probe, trust welcomes

Yadav had urged the court to take suo motu cognisance into what he says is crores of rupees in missing donations, a matter he called "extremely sensitive" and "very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world."

Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das welcomed any official probe and stressed that transparency is key, saying, "I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing."

The trust insists it has nothing to hide.