Ram Mandir donation theft: Cops probe bribe-for-job angle 

Arrests made

Alleged financial irregularities

The police are also looking at the bank accounts and financial transactions of those recruited and others allegedly involved in the recruitment racket. They are trying to trace any money exchanged before or after appointments through banking records. The alleged financial irregularities came to light after the SIT submitted its preliminary findings, leading to an FIR being registered on June 25. Eight accused have been arrested so far, with nearly ₹80 lakh in cash and foreign currency recovered from six.