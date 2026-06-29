'Heavens won't fall': SC refuses urgent Ram Mandir row hearing
What's the story
The Supreme Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust is responsible for the construction, management, and overall administration of the Ram Temple. Refusing an urgent hearing, the bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Sheel Nagu observed that "heavens are not going to fall" if the matter is heard after summer break.
Court proceedings
Justice Sundresh questioned the urgency of the matter
The petitioner, who appeared in person, argued that the allegations of misappropriation were serious and needed immediate attention. When asked why the case needed an urgent hearing, the petitioner responded that "the way the State is dealing with the matter...casts doubts..." However, the bench was not convinced to take up the matter during the partial court working days and directed that it be listed after the court reopens following the summer break.
Petition details
Petition seeks directions to Union, UP government
The petition seeks directions to the Union Government, the Uttar Pradesh Government, and the trust to protect devotees' and donors' interests. It stated that regardless of whether the allegations are proven or not, they have caused deep concern among those who contributed to or supported the Ram Mandir movement. "Such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya." A similar petition has also been filed by Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami.
Arrest
8 arrested
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft. The eight accused, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple. According to the prosecution, investigators have so far recovered ₹79.85 lakh. Amid the row, general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr. Anil Mishra resigned on "moral grounds."