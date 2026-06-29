'Heavens won't fall': SC refuses urgent Ram Mandir row hearing 

Court proceedings

Justice Sundresh questioned the urgency of the matter

The petitioner, who appeared in person, argued that the allegations of misappropriation were serious and needed immediate attention. When asked why the case needed an urgent hearing, the petitioner responded that "the way the State is dealing with the matter...casts doubts..." However, the bench was not convinced to take up the matter during the partial court working days and directed that it be listed after the court reopens following the summer break.