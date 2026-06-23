Ram Mandir Trust petitions challenge SIT, seek CAG audit
Big news around the Ram Mandir Trust: Petitions have landed in both the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court.
A petition in the Allahabad High Court has asked for a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit; petitions in both the Supreme Court and High Court challenge the SIT.
This comes after serious allegations of money mishandling: think missing cash worth ₹7 crore and valuable offerings like gold and diamonds.
Petitioners aren't convinced by the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team, saying a proper CAG audit is needed to make sure all those public donations are accounted for.
Legal experts question CAG audit powers
There's some debate about whether the CAG can actually step in, since most temple funds come from private donations.
Legal experts say it might not be so straightforward unless there's clear legal backing or government approval.
The petitions were filed, and they believe transparency is key given how important this temple is to so many people.