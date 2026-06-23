Ram Mandir Trust petitions challenge SIT, seek CAG audit India Jun 23, 2026

Big news around the Ram Mandir Trust: Petitions have landed in both the Supreme Court and Allahabad High Court.

A petition in the Allahabad High Court has asked for a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit; petitions in both the Supreme Court and High Court challenge the SIT.

This comes after serious allegations of money mishandling: think missing cash worth ₹7 crore and valuable offerings like gold and diamonds.

Petitioners aren't convinced by the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team, saying a proper CAG audit is needed to make sure all those public donations are accounted for.