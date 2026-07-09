Ram Mandir Trust says Champat Rai 'content' amid embezzlement probe India Jul 09, 2026

The Ram Mandir Trust has clarified that its General Secretary Champat Rai is "content" and has no hard feelings after stepping down during an embezzlement investigation.

Treasurer Govind Dev Giri met Rai and confirmed he's doing well.

Local seers also gave feedback, happy with the trust overall but hoping for tweaks to rituals and how things are run.