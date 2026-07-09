Ram Mandir Trust says Champat Rai 'content' amid embezzlement probe
India
The Ram Mandir Trust has clarified that its General Secretary Champat Rai is "content" and has no hard feelings after stepping down during an embezzlement investigation.
Treasurer Govind Dev Giri met Rai and confirmed he's doing well.
Local seers also gave feedback, happy with the trust overall but hoping for tweaks to rituals and how things are run.
Police intensify Ram Mandir donations probe
Police have stepped up their investigation into missing temple donations, questioning three suspects after CCTV caught staff hiding cash in clothes and shoes.
About 70 incidents were flagged, with six people identified so far.
Since Rai resigned, the trust has rolled out tighter security at donation areas and says it's serious about keeping things transparent going forward.