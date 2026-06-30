Ram Mandir Trust to discuss CEO hire after SIT suggestion

Rules change required for CEO hire

To actually hire a CEO, the trust needs to update its rules (right now, they don't allow for this role).

Names like Nripendra Misra (who heads construction) and retired IAS officer Yogeshwarram Mishra are being floated as possible picks.

The trust is also dealing with fallout from eight arrests and two trustee resignations tied to the probe, so this meeting could bring more changes to how things are run.