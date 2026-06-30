Ram Mandir Trust to discuss CEO hire after SIT suggestion
India
The Ram Mandir Trust is considering hiring a CEO to make its operations smoother, following an embezzlement investigation that exposed some serious administrative issues.
The idea comes from a Special Investigation Team and will be up for discussion at the trust's July 11 meeting, with the central government expected to weigh in first.
Rules change required for CEO hire
To actually hire a CEO, the trust needs to update its rules (right now, they don't allow for this role).
Names like Nripendra Misra (who heads construction) and retired IAS officer Yogeshwarram Mishra are being floated as possible picks.
The trust is also dealing with fallout from eight arrests and two trustee resignations tied to the probe, so this meeting could bring more changes to how things are run.