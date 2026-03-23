Ram Navami 2026: Date, significance, rituals, and more
Ram Navami, marking Lord Ram's birthday, is coming up on March 26, 2026.
It's a big day for many Hindus: think celebrations, rituals, and reflecting on values like kindness and doing the right thing.
Know the main rituals
The main rituals kick off late morning: the special time (Madhyahna Muhurat) runs from 11:13am to 1:41pm with Lord Ram's birth moment at 12:27pm.
People wake up early for prayers, take holy baths, fast (if they want), and join in temple events, like singing bhajans, listening to stories from the Ramayana, sharing prasad (blessed food), and giving to charity.
A day to reflect on values
Beyond tradition, Ram Navami is about celebrating ideals, standing up for what's right and helping others.
Even if you're not religious, it's a reminder of values that matter in everyday life.