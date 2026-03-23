Ram Navami 2026: Date, significance, rituals, and more

Know the main rituals

The main rituals kick off late morning: the special time (Madhyahna Muhurat) runs from 11:13am to 1:41pm with Lord Ram's birth moment at 12:27pm.

People wake up early for prayers, take holy baths, fast (if they want), and join in temple events, like singing bhajans, listening to stories from the Ramayana, sharing prasad (blessed food), and giving to charity.