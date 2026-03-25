Ram Navami 2026: Date, time, significance, and rituals
India
Ram Navami, the festival celebrating Lord Rama's birth, falls on March 26, 2026.
It wraps up Chaitra Navaratri and brings people together for prayers and traditions across India.
The main time to celebrate is between 11:13am and 1:41pm with the most auspicious moment at 12:27pm.
Know the day's significance and rituals
This day honors Lord Rama as a symbol of justice and goodness: he was born in Ayodhya to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya.
People mark the occasion by visiting temples, chanting scriptures, performing pujas, and hosting Kanya Pujan (where young girls are invited for food and gifts).
The festival's rituals start late morning on March 26 and continue until the next day.