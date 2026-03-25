Ram Navami 2026: Date, time, significance, and rituals

Know the day's significance and rituals

This day honors Lord Rama as a symbol of justice and goodness: he was born in Ayodhya to King Dashrath and Queen Kaushalya.

People mark the occasion by visiting temples, chanting scriptures, performing pujas, and hosting Kanya Pujan (where young girls are invited for food and gifts).

The festival's rituals start late morning on March 26 and continue until the next day.