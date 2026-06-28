Ram Temple 7.75cr donation theft exposes suspects 100 times richer India Jun 28, 2026

A major theft at the Ram Temple has shocked many, with investigators finding that some suspects, like Ramashankar, also known as Tinnu Yadav, suddenly became 100 times richer.

The stolen ₹7.75 crore in donations was quickly spent on fancy things like land, hotels, and plots.

The whole scam only came to light when the accused started fighting over how to split the loot.