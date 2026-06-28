Ram Temple 7.75cr donation theft exposes suspects 100 times richer
India
A major theft at the Ram Temple has shocked many, with investigators finding that some suspects, like Ramashankar, also known as Tinnu Yadav, suddenly became 100 times richer.
The stolen ₹7.75 crore in donations was quickly spent on fancy things like land, hotels, and plots.
The whole scam only came to light when the accused started fighting over how to split the loot.
Eight arrested in Ram temple case
Eight people have been arrested so far, and ₹80 lakh has been recovered.
Some tried wiping their phones and deleting chats to cover their tracks, but CCTV footage is helping the investigation move forward.
Security lapses at the temple are under review, and even a top trust official, Champat Rai, stepped down as questions about oversight keep growing.