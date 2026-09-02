3 shortlisted for Ram Mandir CEO post; decision likely today
What's the story
The search committee formed to pick the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted three candidates for the position. Per reports, the candidates are former Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, and former Bihar DGP Paresh Saxena. The final decision is expected to be taken at a meeting on Wednesday at Trust president Nritya Gopal Das's residence in Maniramdas Chhavani.
Job responsibilities
CEO will manage temple's administrative functions
The CEO will be responsible for managing the Ram Mandir's administrative functions, including pilgrim facilities and coordination with government agencies.
The recruitment process started with 5,585 applications and included multiple rounds of screening.
Search committee secretary Sameer Panda emphasized no political or religious organization interfered in the selection process.
"No BJP, RSS, VHP or any other organization ever interfered or recommended anyone's names for the CEO post," he said.
Candidate significance
Pandey, Mishra, and Saxena top the list of candidates
Per News18, Pandey's experience as an encounter specialist and security advisor makes him suitable for the temple's security and crowd-management needs.
Mishra's administrative experience as former Ayodhya DM gives him an edge in managing large religious gatherings.
Saxena's expertise in operational and security challenges from his time as Bihar DGP could be vital for the post.
The new CEO will have to manage crowd control, finances, infrastructure, and staff while ensuring transparency in donation management.