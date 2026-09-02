3 shortlisted for Ram Mandir CEO post; decision likely today

Per News18, Pandey's experience as an encounter specialist and security advisor makes him suitable for the temple's security and crowd-management needs.

Mishra's administrative experience as former Ayodhya DM gives him an edge in managing large religious gatherings.

Saxena's expertise in operational and security challenges from his time as Bihar DGP could be vital for the post.

The new CEO will have to manage crowd control, finances, infrastructure, and staff while ensuring transparency in donation management.