The SIT probe has led to 8 arrests

SIT recovers ₹80L in Ram Temple donation theft

By Snehil Singh 09:20 am Jun 27, 202609:20 am

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya has led to the arrest of eight people. The accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to judicial custody till Monday. They include Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Mishra, and Subhash Srivastava. The SIT has recovered ₹79.85 lakh in cash, allegedly linked to the embezzled donations.