Ram Temple forms 9-member religious committee to oversee spiritual affairs

Big update from Ayodhya: a nine-member religious committee is now in charge of all things spiritual at the Ram Temple.

Formed on July 22, 2026, this group includes five local seers and four members from outside, with Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri leading as chairman.

The main goal? Give local seers more say in how worship, rituals, and festivals are handled, something Ayodhya's monastic community has been asking for.