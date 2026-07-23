Ram Temple forms 9-member religious committee to oversee spiritual affairs
Big update from Ayodhya: a nine-member religious committee is now in charge of all things spiritual at the Ram Temple.
Formed on July 22, 2026, this group includes five local seers and four members from outside, with Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri leading as chairman.
The main goal? Give local seers more say in how worship, rituals, and festivals are handled, something Ayodhya's monastic community has been asking for.
Committee to manage pujas and festivals
This team will manage daily pujas, organize big celebrations like Ram Navami and Vivah Panchami, and even restart priest training to keep traditions strong.
They'll also work closely with other temples and gurukuls in Ayodhya to make sure everyone's connected and heard.
Next steps? The Trust meets again on September 2 to keep things moving.