Ram Temple in Ayodhya requires pocketless jumpsuits and bans phones
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is rolling out some serious new security measures after reports of donation theft.
Staff counting donations now have to wear pocketless saffron jumpsuits, so there is nowhere to stash cash, and phones are banned in sensitive areas, with personnel required to leave their personal belongings outside restricted zones.
Ayodhya trust revamps donation management
These updates come as part of a major revamp led by the trust's first CEO, Air Marshal (ret.) Jeetendra Mishra, who took charge on September 21 following the controversy surrounding alleged theft and irregularities in the handling of temple donations.
After a probe found loopholes in how donations were handled, the trust also brought in three new trustees and is looking at tech upgrades for safer, more transparent donation management.